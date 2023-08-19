On Saturday, Yuli Gurriel (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Caleb Ferguson. First pitch is at 3:00 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson

Caleb Ferguson TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .262 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 42 of 77 games this season (54.5%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (26.0%).

He has homered in three games this year (3.9%), homering in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (24.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (31.2%), including three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .227 AVG .293 .291 OBP .345 .311 SLG .429 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 17/11 K/BB 19/11 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings