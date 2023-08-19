Yuli Gurriel vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Yuli Gurriel (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Caleb Ferguson. First pitch is at 3:00 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Caleb Ferguson
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .262 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 42 of 77 games this season (54.5%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (26.0%).
- He has homered in three games this year (3.9%), homering in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (24.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (31.2%), including three games with multiple runs (3.9%).
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.227
|AVG
|.293
|.291
|OBP
|.345
|.311
|SLG
|.429
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|17/11
|K/BB
|19/11
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Ferguson (7-3) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering one hit.
