On Monday, Bryan De La Cruz (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is batting .257 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.
  • In 64.1% of his games this season (75 of 117), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 16 of them (13.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.9% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 32.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 57
.294 AVG .219
.340 OBP .267
.461 SLG .386
24 XBH 20
7 HR 9
35 RBI 29
61/17 K/BB 60/16
0 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
  • The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres will send Wacha (9-2) to make his 17th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
