On Monday, Bryan De La Cruz (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .257 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 33 walks.

In 64.1% of his games this season (75 of 117), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 117 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 16 of them (13.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.9% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 32.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .294 AVG .219 .340 OBP .267 .461 SLG .386 24 XBH 20 7 HR 9 35 RBI 29 61/17 K/BB 60/16 0 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings