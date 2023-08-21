Jacob Stallings -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings has seven doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .182.
  • In 42.6% of his games this season (26 of 61), Stallings has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 61 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
  • In 10 games this season (16.4%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.
  • In 14 of 61 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 28
.193 AVG .171
.273 OBP .289
.250 SLG .268
3 XBH 6
1 HR 1
5 RBI 8
25/9 K/BB 24/12
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha (9-2) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.68 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 2.68 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.