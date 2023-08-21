Jacob Stallings vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has seven doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .182.
- In 42.6% of his games this season (26 of 61), Stallings has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 61 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 10 games this season (16.4%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.
- In 14 of 61 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.193
|AVG
|.171
|.273
|OBP
|.289
|.250
|SLG
|.268
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|25/9
|K/BB
|24/12
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (9-2) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.68 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 2.68 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
