Jacob Stallings -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has seven doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .182.

In 42.6% of his games this season (26 of 61), Stallings has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 61 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

In 10 games this season (16.4%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.

In 14 of 61 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .193 AVG .171 .273 OBP .289 .250 SLG .268 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 8 25/9 K/BB 24/12 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings