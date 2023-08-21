On Monday, Jake Burger (hitting .462 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami with 86 hits, batting .240 this season with 48 extra-base hits.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Burger will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer in his last outings.

Burger has gotten a hit in 58 of 105 games this year (55.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.9%).

He has gone deep in 23.8% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his chances at the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (31.4%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those games (19.0%).

He has scored a run in 45 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 40 .438 AVG .171 .486 OBP .228 .531 SLG .390 3 XBH 16 0 HR 8 6 RBI 16 6/1 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

