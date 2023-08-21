Jake Burger vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, Jake Burger (hitting .462 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami with 86 hits, batting .240 this season with 48 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 113th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Burger will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer in his last outings.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 58 of 105 games this year (55.2%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.9%).
- He has gone deep in 23.8% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (31.4%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those games (19.0%).
- He has scored a run in 45 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|40
|.438
|AVG
|.171
|.486
|OBP
|.228
|.531
|SLG
|.390
|3
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|8
|6
|RBI
|16
|6/1
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Wacha (9-2) out to make his 17th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
