Jazz Chisholm vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, Jazz Chisholm (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .247 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Chisholm has had a hit in 42 of 61 games this year (68.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (19.7%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (23 of 61), with two or more runs six times (9.8%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.257
|AVG
|.238
|.324
|OBP
|.282
|.465
|SLG
|.443
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|17
|39/9
|K/BB
|36/7
|8
|SB
|9
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (9-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.68, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
