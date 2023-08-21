On Monday, Jazz Chisholm (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .247 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Chisholm has had a hit in 42 of 61 games this year (68.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.0%).

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (19.7%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (23 of 61), with two or more runs six times (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .257 AVG .238 .324 OBP .282 .465 SLG .443 10 XBH 10 5 HR 7 11 RBI 17 39/9 K/BB 36/7 8 SB 9

Padres Pitching Rankings