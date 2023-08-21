On Monday, Jazz Chisholm (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is hitting .247 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Chisholm has had a hit in 42 of 61 games this year (68.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 12 games this year (19.7%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season (23 of 61), with two or more runs six times (9.8%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 33
.257 AVG .238
.324 OBP .282
.465 SLG .443
10 XBH 10
5 HR 7
11 RBI 17
39/9 K/BB 36/7
8 SB 9

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha (9-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.68, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
