The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (44 of 77), with more than one hit 10 times (13.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (19.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 29.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 36
.233 AVG .241
.252 OBP .295
.318 SLG .348
10 XBH 8
0 HR 1
7 RBI 9
28/3 K/BB 31/8
1 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed a 2.68 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
