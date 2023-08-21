Joey Wendle vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.
- Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (44 of 77), with more than one hit 10 times (13.0%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (19.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 29.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.233
|AVG
|.241
|.252
|OBP
|.295
|.318
|SLG
|.348
|10
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|31/8
|1
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 2.68 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
