The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.219 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Read More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.

Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (44 of 77), with more than one hit 10 times (13.0%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in 15 games this year (19.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 29.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .233 AVG .241 .252 OBP .295 .318 SLG .348 10 XBH 8 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 31/8 1 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings