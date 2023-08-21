Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .757 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .243 with 20 doubles, 32 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 109th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

In 63.6% of his games this year (75 of 118), Soler has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 28 games this year, he has homered (23.7%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has an RBI in 40 of 118 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .230 AVG .256 .295 OBP .369 .465 SLG .552 24 XBH 28 13 HR 19 30 RBI 37 58/20 K/BB 62/36 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings