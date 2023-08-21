Jorge Soler vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .757 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .243 with 20 doubles, 32 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 109th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (75 of 118), Soler has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 28 games this year, he has homered (23.7%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Soler has an RBI in 40 of 118 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.230
|AVG
|.256
|.295
|OBP
|.369
|.465
|SLG
|.552
|24
|XBH
|28
|13
|HR
|19
|30
|RBI
|37
|58/20
|K/BB
|62/36
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 139 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wacha goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
