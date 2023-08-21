Josh Bell vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .242 with 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 50 walks.
- In 65.8% of his games this year (75 of 114), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Bell has driven home a run in 44 games this season (38.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 31 of 114 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|47
|.344
|AVG
|.227
|.417
|OBP
|.322
|.656
|SLG
|.395
|4
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|7
|5
|RBI
|26
|7/4
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (9-2) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Padres in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.68 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .210 batting average against him.
