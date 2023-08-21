The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .242 with 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 50 walks.

In 65.8% of his games this year (75 of 114), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Bell has driven home a run in 44 games this season (38.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 31 of 114 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 47 .344 AVG .227 .417 OBP .322 .656 SLG .395 4 XBH 15 3 HR 7 5 RBI 26 7/4 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings