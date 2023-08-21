Luis Arraez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .861, fueled by an OBP of .401 to go with a slugging percentage of .460. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 51st in slugging.
- In 94 of 119 games this year (79.0%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 46 of those games he had more than one (38.7%).
- In 4.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arraez has driven in a run in 39 games this season (32.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 45 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|56
|.391
|AVG
|.320
|.425
|OBP
|.374
|.502
|SLG
|.414
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|9/15
|K/BB
|20/17
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 139 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wacha (9-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 2.68 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
