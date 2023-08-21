The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .861, fueled by an OBP of .401 to go with a slugging percentage of .460. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 51st in slugging.

In 94 of 119 games this year (79.0%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 46 of those games he had more than one (38.7%).

In 4.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Arraez has driven in a run in 39 games this season (32.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 45 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 56 .391 AVG .320 .425 OBP .374 .502 SLG .414 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 9/15 K/BB 20/17 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings