Monday's game features the San Diego Padres (59-66) and the Miami Marlins (64-61) squaring off at PETCO Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 21.

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (9-2) for the Padres and Johnny Cueto (0-3) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Marlins vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 4-4.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Marlins contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have come away with 28 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Miami is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (513 total runs).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

