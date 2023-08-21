Juan Soto and Jorge Soler will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres face the Miami Marlins on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

The Padres are listed as -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+170). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -210 +170 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 28, or 43.8%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has entered four games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of its 124 opportunities.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-27 27-34 30-26 33-35 49-44 14-17

