How to Watch the Marlins vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
The San Diego Padres versus Miami Marlins game on Monday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Manny Machado and Luis Arraez.
Marlins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 121 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 341 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Miami has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 513 (4.1 per game).
- The Marlins have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.
- Miami averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.24 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johnny Cueto (0-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Cueto has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Astros
|L 6-5
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Cristian Javier
|8/16/2023
|Astros
|L 12-5
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Justin Verlander
|8/18/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-3
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/19/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Julio Urías
|8/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Michael Wacha
|8/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Rich Hill
|8/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Seth Lugo
|8/25/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Joan Adon
|8/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Jake Irvin
|8/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Trevor Williams
