The San Diego Padres versus Miami Marlins game on Monday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Manny Machado and Luis Arraez.

Marlins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 121 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 341 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Miami has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 513 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Marlins rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Miami averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Miami has pitched to a 4.24 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Johnny Cueto (0-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Cueto has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Johnny Cueto Cristian Javier 8/16/2023 Astros L 12-5 Home Jesús Luzardo Justin Verlander 8/18/2023 Dodgers W 11-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin 8/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Eury Pérez Caleb Ferguson 8/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Braxton Garrett Julio Urías 8/21/2023 Padres - Away Johnny Cueto Michael Wacha 8/22/2023 Padres - Away Jesús Luzardo Rich Hill 8/23/2023 Padres - Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo 8/25/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Joan Adon 8/26/2023 Nationals - Home Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 8/27/2023 Nationals - Home Johnny Cueto Trevor Williams

