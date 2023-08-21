Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (59-66) and Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (64-61) will match up in the series opener on Monday, August 21 at PETCO Park. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +170. The over/under for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (9-2, 2.68 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-3, 5.57 ERA)

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 94 times and won 49, or 52.1%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 7-5 (winning 58.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (43.8%) in those games.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +170 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+170) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+250) Jake Burger 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Josh Bell 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6000 14th 3rd

