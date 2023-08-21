Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Padres on August 21, 2023
Juan Soto and Luis Arraez are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins square off at PETCO Park on Monday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Marlins vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI (166 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a .357/.401/.460 slash line so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has collected 106 hits with 20 doubles, 32 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .243/.334/.509 on the season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Michael Wacha Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Wacha Stats
- Michael Wacha (9-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 17th start of the season.
- He has nine quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Wacha has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Wacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 15
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Reds
|Jul. 1
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Giants
|Jun. 19
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 14
|6.2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 7
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Wacha's player props with BetMGM.
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 114 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 106 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .261/.404/.491 so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.