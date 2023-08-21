Juan Soto and Luis Arraez are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins square off at PETCO Park on Monday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI (166 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .357/.401/.460 slash line so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 106 hits with 20 doubles, 32 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .243/.334/.509 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 18 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Astros Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Wacha Stats

Michael Wacha (9-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 17th start of the season.

He has nine quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Wacha has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Aug. 15 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 at Reds Jul. 1 5.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Giants Jun. 19 6.0 4 2 2 0 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 14 6.2 4 0 0 5 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 7 6.0 2 0 0 7 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Soto Stats

Soto has 114 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 106 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .261/.404/.491 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

