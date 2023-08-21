The San Diego Padres (59-66) host the Miami Marlins (64-61) to start a three-game series at PETCO Park, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET on Monday. The Padres are coming off a series defeat to the Diamondbacks, and the Marlins a series loss to the Dodgers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael Wacha (9-2) to the mound, while Johnny Cueto (0-3) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (9-2, 2.68 ERA) vs Cueto - MIA (0-3, 5.57 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

Cueto makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During seven games this season, the 37-year-old has amassed a 5.57 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing batters.

Cueto has recorded one quality start this season.

Cueto will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 4.6 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his seven outings this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

The Padres' Wacha (9-2) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.059 in 16 games this season.

He has nine quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Wacha has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

