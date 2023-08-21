Nick Fortes vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .219.
- In 40 of 78 games this year (51.3%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.1%).
- In 6.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 19 games this season (24.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 22 of 78 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.240
|AVG
|.198
|.292
|OBP
|.248
|.289
|SLG
|.328
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|31/6
|2
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 139 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Wacha (9-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 2.68 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
