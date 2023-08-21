Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .219.

In 40 of 78 games this year (51.3%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.1%).

In 6.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 19 games this season (24.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 22 of 78 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .240 AVG .198 .292 OBP .248 .289 SLG .328 4 XBH 7 1 HR 4 13 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 31/6 2 SB 1

