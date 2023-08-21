Nick Fortes -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .219.
  • In 40 of 78 games this year (51.3%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.1%).
  • In 6.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 19 games this season (24.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 22 of 78 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 38
.240 AVG .198
.292 OBP .248
.289 SLG .328
4 XBH 7
1 HR 4
13 RBI 8
15/7 K/BB 31/6
2 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 139 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Wacha (9-2 with a 2.68 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering three hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 2.68 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
