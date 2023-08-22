Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (71-55) and the Boston Red Sox (66-59) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

The probable starters are Justin Verlander (8-6) for the Astros and Tanner Houck (3-6) for the Red Sox.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

Astros vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 50 out of the 86 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won 34 of its 55 games, or 61.8%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 59.2% chance to win.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 617 total runs this season.

The Astros' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have won in 32, or 52.5%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 16 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (611 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 16 @ Marlins W 12-5 Justin Verlander vs Jesús Luzardo August 18 Mariners L 2-0 J.P. France vs Bryce Miller August 19 Mariners L 10-3 Framber Valdez vs Logan Gilbert August 20 Mariners L 7-6 Hunter Brown vs Emerson Hancock August 21 Red Sox W 9-4 Cristian Javier vs James Paxton August 22 Red Sox - Justin Verlander vs Tanner Houck August 23 Red Sox - Jose Urquidy vs Chris Sale August 24 Red Sox - J.P. France vs Brayan Bello August 25 @ Tigers - Framber Valdez vs Matt Manning August 26 @ Tigers - Hunter Brown vs Eduardo Rodríguez August 27 @ Tigers - Cristian Javier vs Alex Faedo

Red Sox Schedule