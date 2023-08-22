Bryan De La Cruz vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks while batting .257.
- In 76 of 118 games this season (64.4%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).
- In 16 games this year, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- De La Cruz has an RBI in 42 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (32.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.294
|AVG
|.221
|.340
|OBP
|.271
|.461
|SLG
|.385
|24
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|61/17
|K/BB
|60/17
|0
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Snell (10-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He has a 2.71 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.71), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and third in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
