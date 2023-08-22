On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks while batting .257.

In 76 of 118 games this season (64.4%) De La Cruz has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).

In 16 games this year, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

De La Cruz has an RBI in 42 of 118 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (32.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .294 AVG .221 .340 OBP .271 .461 SLG .385 24 XBH 20 7 HR 9 35 RBI 29 61/17 K/BB 60/17 0 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings