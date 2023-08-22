On Tuesday, Jake Burger (batting .500 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami with 88 hits, batting .244 this season with 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 10th in slugging.

Burger will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .556 with one homer during his last outings.

In 55.7% of his games this year (59 of 106), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 23.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (31.1%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those contests (18.9%).

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 .438 AVG .314 .486 OBP .400 .531 SLG .571 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 6 RBI 5 6/1 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings