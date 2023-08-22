Jake Burger vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jake Burger (batting .500 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami with 88 hits, batting .244 this season with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Burger will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .556 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 55.7% of his games this year (59 of 106), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 23.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (31.1%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those contests (18.9%).
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|.438
|AVG
|.314
|.486
|OBP
|.400
|.531
|SLG
|.571
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|6/1
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 26th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 2.71 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.71 ERA ranks first, 1.265 WHIP ranks 38th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks third.
