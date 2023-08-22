Jazz Chisholm vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 22 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .242 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (19.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (23 of 62), with two or more runs six times (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.257
|AVG
|.230
|.324
|OBP
|.274
|.465
|SLG
|.429
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|17
|39/9
|K/BB
|38/7
|8
|SB
|9
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Padres are sending Snell (10-8) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 2.71 ERA and 176 strikeouts through 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.71), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.