Jazz Chisholm -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .242 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (19.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (23 of 62), with two or more runs six times (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .257 AVG .230 .324 OBP .274 .465 SLG .429 10 XBH 10 5 HR 7 11 RBI 17 39/9 K/BB 38/7 8 SB 9

Padres Pitching Rankings