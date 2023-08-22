On Tuesday, Jon Berti (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: SDPA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .278 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

Berti has gotten a hit in 61 of 97 games this year (62.9%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (21.6%).

In 3.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.

Berti has an RBI in 20 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 32 games this season (33.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 51 .269 AVG .287 .299 OBP .328 .338 SLG .386 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 15 RBI 10 25/6 K/BB 38/11 6 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings