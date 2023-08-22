Jon Berti vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jon Berti (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .278 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 61 of 97 games this year (62.9%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (21.6%).
- In 3.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 0.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Berti has an RBI in 20 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (33.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.269
|AVG
|.287
|.299
|OBP
|.328
|.338
|SLG
|.386
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|10
|25/6
|K/BB
|38/11
|6
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (10-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 2.71 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.71), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
