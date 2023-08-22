On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .241 with 20 doubles, 32 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 111th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Soler has had a hit in 75 of 119 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (17.6%).

In 28 games this year, he has homered (23.5%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 40 games this season (33.6%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (16.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (42.9%), including 13 multi-run games (10.9%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 61 .230 AVG .251 .295 OBP .363 .465 SLG .542 24 XBH 28 13 HR 19 30 RBI 37 58/20 K/BB 65/36 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings