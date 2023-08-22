Jorge Soler vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .241 with 20 doubles, 32 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 111th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Soler has had a hit in 75 of 119 games this year (63.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (17.6%).
- In 28 games this year, he has homered (23.5%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40 games this season (33.6%), Soler has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (16.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year (42.9%), including 13 multi-run games (10.9%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|61
|.230
|AVG
|.251
|.295
|OBP
|.363
|.465
|SLG
|.542
|24
|XBH
|28
|13
|HR
|19
|30
|RBI
|37
|58/20
|K/BB
|65/36
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Padres are sending Snell (10-8) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 2.71 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.71), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and third in K/9 (11.6).
