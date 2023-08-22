Josh Bell vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 50 walks while batting .245.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 76 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has homered in 17 games this season (14.8%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 45 games this season (39.1%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|57
|.344
|AVG
|.233
|.417
|OBP
|.321
|.656
|SLG
|.438
|4
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|11
|5
|RBI
|33
|7/4
|K/BB
|56/27
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 26th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 2.71 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.71), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
