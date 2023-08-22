The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 50 walks while batting .245.

Bell has picked up a hit in 76 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has homered in 17 games this season (14.8%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 45 games this season (39.1%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (9.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 57 .344 AVG .233 .417 OBP .321 .656 SLG .438 4 XBH 21 3 HR 11 5 RBI 33 7/4 K/BB 56/27 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings