The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 79.2% of his 120 games this season, with multiple hits in 38.3% of those games.

Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (4.2%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Marlins Players vs the Padres

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 57 .391 AVG .321 .425 OBP .376 .502 SLG .415 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 9/15 K/BB 20/17 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings