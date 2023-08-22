Luis Arraez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 79.2% of his 120 games this season, with multiple hits in 38.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (4.2%), and in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|57
|.391
|AVG
|.321
|.425
|OBP
|.376
|.502
|SLG
|.415
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|9/15
|K/BB
|20/17
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (10-8) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 2.71 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.71), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
