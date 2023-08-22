Marlins vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 22
Tuesday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (60-66) versus the Miami Marlins (64-62) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 22.
The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (10-8, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (8-8, 4.13 ERA).
Marlins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
Marlins vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Marlins have been victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Miami has a win-loss record of 3-4 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Miami is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (515 total runs).
- Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|Astros
|L 12-5
|Jesús Luzardo vs Justin Verlander
|August 18
|@ Dodgers
|W 11-3
|Sandy Alcantara vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Eury Pérez vs Caleb Ferguson
|August 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Julio Urías
|August 21
|@ Padres
|L 6-2
|Ryan Weathers vs Michael Wacha
|August 22
|@ Padres
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Blake Snell
|August 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Seth Lugo
|August 25
|Nationals
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Joan Adon
|August 26
|Nationals
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Jake Irvin
|August 27
|Nationals
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Trevor Williams
|August 29
|Rays
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Civale
