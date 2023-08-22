Tuesday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (60-66) versus the Miami Marlins (64-62) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 22.

The Padres will give the ball to Blake Snell (10-8, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (8-8, 4.13 ERA).

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Marlins vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a win-loss record of 3-4 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Miami is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (515 total runs).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.26 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

