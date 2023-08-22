Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres hit the field on Tuesday at PETCO Park against Jesus Luzardo, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Marlins have +155 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run total is set in the game.

Marlins vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -190 +155 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers. Miami games have finished below the total three consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.7 runs.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 28 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 3-4 when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 125 games with a total this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-27 27-35 30-26 33-36 49-45 14-17

