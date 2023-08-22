Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will play Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 122 home runs as a team.

Miami ranks 20th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 515 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Marlins rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.26 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.283 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (8-8) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has 12 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Luzardo has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Astros L 12-5 Home Jesús Luzardo Justin Verlander 8/18/2023 Dodgers W 11-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin 8/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Eury Pérez Caleb Ferguson 8/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Braxton Garrett Julio Urías 8/21/2023 Padres L 6-2 Away Ryan Weathers Michael Wacha 8/22/2023 Padres - Away Jesús Luzardo Blake Snell 8/23/2023 Padres - Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo 8/25/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Joan Adon 8/26/2023 Nationals - Home Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 8/27/2023 Nationals - Home Johnny Cueto Trevor Williams 8/29/2023 Rays - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Civale

