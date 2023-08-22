Juan Soto will lead the way for the San Diego Padres (60-66) on Tuesday, August 22, when they clash with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (64-62) at PETCO Park at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (10-8, 2.71 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (8-8, 4.13 ERA)

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 95 games this season and won 50 (52.6%) of those contests.

The Padres have a record of 14-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (51.9% winning percentage).

San Diego has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (43.1%) in those games.

This year, the Marlins have won three of seven games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Marlins had a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+240) Jon Berti 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+333) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+275) Josh Bell 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6000 14th 3rd

