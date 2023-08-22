Juan Soto is one of the players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins play at PETCO Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 32 home runs, 56 walks and 67 RBI (106 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .241/.331/.505 slash line so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 18 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0 vs. Astros Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Snell Stats

The Padres' Blake Snell (10-8) will make his 26th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.71), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and third in K/9 (11.6).

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Aug. 16 6.0 3 2 2 5 2 at Diamondbacks Aug. 11 6.0 2 2 2 7 4 vs. Dodgers Aug. 5 5.0 4 3 3 8 4 vs. Rangers Jul. 30 5.0 4 1 0 9 4 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 6.0 2 1 1 4 5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Blake Snell's player props with BetMGM.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Soto Stats

Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 106 walks and 75 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .261/.403/.489 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.