Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Padres on August 22, 2023
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Juan Soto is one of the players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins play at PETCO Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Marlins vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 32 home runs, 56 walks and 67 RBI (106 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .241/.331/.505 slash line so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Snell Stats
- The Padres' Blake Snell (10-8) will make his 26th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Snell has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.71), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and third in K/9 (11.6).
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 11
|6.0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 5
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 30
|5.0
|4
|1
|0
|9
|4
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 106 walks and 75 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .261/.403/.489 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
