The Miami Marlins (64-62) hope to end their three-game losing run versus the San Diego Padres (60-66), at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (10-8) for the Padres and Jesus Luzardo (8-8) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (10-8, 2.71 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-8, 4.13 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (8-8) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 137 1/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 25-year-old has put together a 4.13 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.

Luzardo is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the year in this game.

Luzardo heads into this matchup with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Padres

The opposing Padres offense has the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.411) and ranks 11th in home runs hit (160) in all of MLB. They have a collective .238 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 994 total hits and 15th in MLB play scoring 572 runs.

Luzardo has an 8.44 ERA and a 0.938 WHIP against the Padres this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .211 batting average over one appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will send Snell (10-8) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 2.71, a 2.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.265.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Snell has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.71), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Blake Snell vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 515 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 122 home runs, 27th in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Marlins in one game, and they have gone 3-for-19 over six innings.

