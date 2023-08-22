Marlins vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 22
The Miami Marlins (64-62) hope to end their three-game losing run versus the San Diego Padres (60-66), at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (10-8) for the Padres and Jesus Luzardo (8-8) for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (10-8, 2.71 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-8, 4.13 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- Luzardo (8-8) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 137 1/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.13 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
- Luzardo is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the year in this game.
- Luzardo heads into this matchup with 18 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Jesús Luzardo vs. Padres
- The opposing Padres offense has the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.411) and ranks 11th in home runs hit (160) in all of MLB. They have a collective .238 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 994 total hits and 15th in MLB play scoring 572 runs.
- Luzardo has an 8.44 ERA and a 0.938 WHIP against the Padres this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .211 batting average over one appearance.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell
- The Padres will send Snell (10-8) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 2.71, a 2.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.265.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Snell has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.71), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Blake Snell vs. Marlins
- The Marlins have scored 515 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They are batting .260 for the campaign with 122 home runs, 27th in the league.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Marlins in one game, and they have gone 3-for-19 over six innings.
