Nick Fortes vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .423 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .216 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 40 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (6.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (24.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 22 of 79 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.240
|AVG
|.192
|.292
|OBP
|.240
|.289
|SLG
|.317
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|32/6
|2
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (10-8) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 2.71 ERA and 176 strikeouts through 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.71 ERA ranks first, 1.265 WHIP ranks 38th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks third.
