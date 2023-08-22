The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .423 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .216 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 40 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (6.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this season (24.1%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 22 of 79 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .240 AVG .192 .292 OBP .240 .289 SLG .317 4 XBH 7 1 HR 4 13 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 32/6 2 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings