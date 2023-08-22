Yuli Gurriel vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .192 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 22 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks while hitting .257.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 42 of 79 games this year (53.2%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (25.3%).
- In 3.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (24.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.283
|.291
|OBP
|.333
|.311
|SLG
|.413
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|17/11
|K/BB
|19/11
|1
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Snell (10-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He has a 2.71 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.71 ERA ranks first, 1.265 WHIP ranks 38th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks third.
