Yuli Gurriel -- with a slugging percentage of .192 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on August 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 22 walks while hitting .257.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 42 of 79 games this year (53.2%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (25.3%).

In 3.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (24.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 30.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .227 AVG .283 .291 OBP .333 .311 SLG .413 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 17/11 K/BB 19/11 1 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings