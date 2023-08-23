On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .257 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 119 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (13.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (35.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (13.4%).

He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .294 AVG .220 .340 OBP .270 .461 SLG .384 24 XBH 20 7 HR 9 35 RBI 29 61/17 K/BB 60/17 0 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings