Bryan De La Cruz vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .257 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 119 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this season (13.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (35.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (13.4%).
- He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.294
|AVG
|.220
|.340
|OBP
|.270
|.461
|SLG
|.384
|24
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|61/17
|K/BB
|60/17
|0
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (4-6) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.92, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
