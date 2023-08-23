Jacob Stallings vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Wednesday, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 19, when he went 0-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has seven doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .182.
- In 42.6% of his games this year (26 of 61), Stallings has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 61 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Stallings has driven in a run in 10 games this season (16.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.9%).
- In 14 of 61 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.193
|AVG
|.171
|.273
|OBP
|.289
|.250
|SLG
|.268
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|25/9
|K/BB
|24/12
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 103 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.92, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
