Wednesday, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 19, when he went 0-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

PETCO Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has seven doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .182.

In 42.6% of his games this year (26 of 61), Stallings has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 61 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Stallings has driven in a run in 10 games this season (16.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.9%).

In 14 of 61 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .193 AVG .171 .273 OBP .289 .250 SLG .268 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 8 25/9 K/BB 24/12 0 SB 0

