The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.474 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 89 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .244 with 49 extra-base hits.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Burger will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last outings.

Burger has recorded a hit in 60 of 107 games this year (56.1%), including 24 multi-hit games (22.4%).

In 25 games this season, he has homered (23.4%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).

Burger has driven home a run in 33 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 46 of 107 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 40 .438 AVG .171 .486 OBP .228 .531 SLG .390 3 XBH 16 0 HR 8 6 RBI 16 6/1 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings