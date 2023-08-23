Jake Burger vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.474 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 89 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .244 with 49 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 108th in batting average, 113th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Burger will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last outings.
- Burger has recorded a hit in 60 of 107 games this year (56.1%), including 24 multi-hit games (22.4%).
- In 25 games this season, he has homered (23.4%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Burger has driven home a run in 33 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored in 46 of 107 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|40
|.438
|AVG
|.171
|.486
|OBP
|.228
|.531
|SLG
|.390
|3
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|8
|6
|RBI
|16
|6/1
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 20th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
