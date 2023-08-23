The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .247 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

In 68.3% of his games this year (43 of 63), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 19.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has an RBI in 21 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 23 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .257 AVG .238 .324 OBP .281 .465 SLG .431 10 XBH 10 5 HR 7 11 RBI 17 39/9 K/BB 39/7 8 SB 9

Padres Pitching Rankings