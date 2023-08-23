Jazz Chisholm vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .247 with six doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 68.3% of his games this year (43 of 63), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 19.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has an RBI in 21 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 23 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.257
|AVG
|.238
|.324
|OBP
|.281
|.465
|SLG
|.431
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|17
|39/9
|K/BB
|39/7
|8
|SB
|9
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 103 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.