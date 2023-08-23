Joey Wendle vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on August 23 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .233 with 14 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.
- In 55.7% of his 79 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 79 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 23 of 79 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.233
|AVG
|.233
|.252
|OBP
|.286
|.318
|SLG
|.336
|10
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|32/8
|1
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 20th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 3.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
