Joey Wendle -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on August 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .233 with 14 doubles, three triples, a home run and 11 walks.

In 55.7% of his 79 games this season, Wendle has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 79 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 23 of 79 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .233 AVG .233 .252 OBP .286 .318 SLG .336 10 XBH 8 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 32/8 1 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings