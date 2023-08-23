Jorge Soler vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Padres.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 20 doubles, 33 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .240.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 114th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- In 76 of 120 games this year (63.3%) Soler has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).
- He has gone deep in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (29 of 120), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.2% of his games this year, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 52 times this season (43.3%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|62
|.230
|AVG
|.250
|.295
|OBP
|.360
|.465
|SLG
|.547
|24
|XBH
|29
|13
|HR
|20
|30
|RBI
|38
|58/20
|K/BB
|67/36
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 20th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 3.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
