The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 20 doubles, 33 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .240.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 114th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

In 76 of 120 games this year (63.3%) Soler has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).

He has gone deep in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (29 of 120), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.2% of his games this year, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 52 times this season (43.3%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 62 .230 AVG .250 .295 OBP .360 .465 SLG .547 24 XBH 29 13 HR 20 30 RBI 38 58/20 K/BB 67/36 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings