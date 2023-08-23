Josh Bell vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on August 23 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .246 with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 52 walks.
- Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .294 with two homers.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 116 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.2% of them.
- In 14.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.8% of his games this season, Bell has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 of 116 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|47
|.256
|AVG
|.227
|.330
|OBP
|.322
|.415
|SLG
|.395
|19
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|26
|46/23
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Padres will send Lugo (4-6) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.