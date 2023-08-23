Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on August 23 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .246 with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 52 walks.

Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .294 with two homers.

Bell has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 116 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.2% of them.

In 14.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.8% of his games this season, Bell has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 of 116 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 47 .256 AVG .227 .330 OBP .322 .415 SLG .395 19 XBH 15 7 HR 7 27 RBI 26 46/23 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings