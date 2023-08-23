On Wednesday, Luis Arraez (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .399, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458.

He ranks first in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 96 of 121 games this season (79.3%), with multiple hits on 46 occasions (38.0%).

He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 58 .391 AVG .319 .425 OBP .372 .502 SLG .410 19 XBH 16 3 HR 2 33 RBI 25 9/15 K/BB 20/17 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings