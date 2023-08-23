Luis Arraez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luis Arraez (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .399, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458.
- He ranks first in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 96 of 121 games this season (79.3%), with multiple hits on 46 occasions (38.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.391
|AVG
|.319
|.425
|OBP
|.372
|.502
|SLG
|.410
|19
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|33
|RBI
|25
|9/15
|K/BB
|20/17
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.92 ERA in 103 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
