Wednesday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (60-67) against the Miami Marlins (65-62) at PETCO Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 23.

The probable pitchers are Seth Lugo (4-6) for the Padres and Sandy Alcantara (6-10) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The past 10 Marlins contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have come away with 29 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a win-loss record of 16-23 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Miami is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (518 total runs).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule