Seth Lugo gets the start for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at PETCO Park against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Marlins have +145 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The last 10 Marlins matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. In four straight games, Miami and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.4 runs.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (43.9%) in those games.

This season, Miami has won four of its 13 games, or 30.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of its 126 opportunities.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-27 28-35 30-26 34-36 49-45 15-17

