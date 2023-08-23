Seth Lugo is set to start for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday against Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at PETCO Park.

Marlins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit just 123 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 345 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 21st in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Miami has scored 518 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Miami strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.277 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara (6-10) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Alcantara will look to pitch five or more innings for the 23rd start in a row.

He has made 25 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Dodgers W 11-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin 8/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Eury Pérez Caleb Ferguson 8/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Braxton Garrett Julio Urías 8/21/2023 Padres L 6-2 Away Ryan Weathers Michael Wacha 8/22/2023 Padres W 3-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Blake Snell 8/23/2023 Padres - Away Sandy Alcantara Seth Lugo 8/25/2023 Nationals - Home Eury Pérez Joan Adon 8/26/2023 Nationals - Home Braxton Garrett Jake Irvin 8/27/2023 Nationals - Home Johnny Cueto Trevor Williams 8/29/2023 Rays - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Civale 8/30/2023 Rays - Home Sandy Alcantara -

