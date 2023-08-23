On Wednesday, August 23, Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (60-67) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (65-62) at PETCO Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Padres (-175). A 7.5-run total has been set in the game.

Marlins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (4-6, 3.92 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (6-10, 4.16 ERA)

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 50, or 52.1%, of the 96 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have a 21-18 record (winning 53.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Padres went 4-6 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Marlins have won in 29, or 43.9%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Marlins have a mark of 4-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Marlins had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+175) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230) Jake Burger 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6000 14th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.