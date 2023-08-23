Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Padres on August 23, 2023
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Juan Soto and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins play at PETCO Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Marlins vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 168 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .356/.399/.458 slash line so far this year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 21
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 107 hits with 20 doubles, 33 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .240/.330/.508 slash line so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 106 walks and 75 RBI (115 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .259/.400/.484 slash line so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
