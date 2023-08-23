Juan Soto and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins play at PETCO Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 168 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .356/.399/.458 slash line so far this year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 107 hits with 20 doubles, 33 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .240/.330/.508 slash line so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 18 2-for-4 3 2 2 8 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 106 walks and 75 RBI (115 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .259/.400/.484 slash line so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

