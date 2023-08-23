The San Diego Padres (60-67) and Miami Marlins (65-62) meet on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET at PETCO Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Padres will call on Seth Lugo (4-6) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (6-10).

Marlins vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-6, 3.92 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (6-10, 4.16 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 26th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.16 ERA and 141 strikeouts through 164 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing batters have a .248 batting average against him.

Alcantara is seeking his third straight quality start.

Alcantara will aim to last five or more innings for his 23rd straight start. He's averaging 6.6 frames per outing.

In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Sandy Alcantara vs. Padres

He will face off against a Padres offense that ranks 26th in the league with 997 total hits (on a .237 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .409 (17th in the league) with 160 total home runs (11th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Padres this season, Alcantara has thrown 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

The Padres' Lugo (4-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed five hits in six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 3.92, a 4.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.258.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Lugo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 19 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

