The Miami Dolphins at the moment have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC East: +300
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

  • Miami compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.
  • Last season, eight Dolphins games went over the point total.
  • Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 18th, surrendering 337.8 yards per contest.
  • The Dolphins went 6-2 at home last season and 3-6 on the road.
  • When the underdog, Miami picked up only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.
  • In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Dolphins Impact Players

Dolphins Player Futures

Xavien Howard Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jalen Ramsey Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Tyreek Hill Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Bradley Chubb Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jaylen Waddle Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Raheem Mostert Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Tua Tagovailoa MVP Odds
Jaelan Phillips Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jevon Holland Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Devon Achane Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500
2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600
3 September 24 Broncos - +4500
4 October 1 @ Bills - +900
5 October 8 Giants - +6600
6 October 15 Panthers - +8000
7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800
8 October 29 Patriots - +6600
9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600
BYE - - - -
11 November 19 Raiders - +8000
12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800
13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000
14 December 11 Titans - +10000
15 December 17 Jets - +1800
16 December 24 Cowboys - +1500
17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800
18 January 7 Bills - +900

