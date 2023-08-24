Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Dolphins at the moment have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, eight Dolphins games went over the point total.
- Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 18th, surrendering 337.8 yards per contest.
- The Dolphins went 6-2 at home last season and 3-6 on the road.
- When the underdog, Miami picked up only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.
- In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).
- Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).
- On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and accumulated 891 yards (55.7 per game).
- Jalen Ramsey compiled four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+900
Odds are current as of August 24 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
