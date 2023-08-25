Borna Coric will take on Sebastian Baez in the Winston-Salem Open semifinals on Friday, August 25.

Compared to the underdog Baez (+135), Coric is the favorite (-175) to make it to the final.

Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, August 25

Friday, August 25 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 63.6% chance to win.

Borna Coric Sebastian Baez -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +190 Odds to Win Tournament +350 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 22.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Borna Coric vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

Coric is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 100-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Baez is coming off a 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 34-ranked Laslo Djere in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Coric has played 41 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.7 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Coric has played 24.3 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Baez has averaged 23.3 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 49 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.3% of the games.

Through 15 matches on hard courts in the past year, Baez has averaged 21.9 games per match (21.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set, winning 44.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Coric and Baez have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

