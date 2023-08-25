Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz has 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .255.
  • De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 120 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.3% of those games.
  • In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 35.0% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 60
.294 AVG .217
.340 OBP .270
.461 SLG .379
24 XBH 20
7 HR 9
35 RBI 29
61/17 K/BB 61/18
0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Adon (1-0 with a 7.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
