Bryan De La Cruz vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .255.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 120 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.3% of those games.
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35.0% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|.294
|AVG
|.217
|.340
|OBP
|.270
|.461
|SLG
|.379
|24
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|61/17
|K/BB
|61/18
|0
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Adon (1-0 with a 7.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
