Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .255.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 120 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.3% of those games.

In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 35.0% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 60 .294 AVG .217 .340 OBP .270 .461 SLG .379 24 XBH 20 7 HR 9 35 RBI 29 61/17 K/BB 61/18 0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings