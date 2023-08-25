Jake Burger vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- hitting .410 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Nationals Player Props
|Marlins vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Nationals Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Nationals
|Marlins vs Nationals Odds
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 89 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- In 60 of 108 games this year (55.6%) Burger has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (25 of 108), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|40
|.438
|AVG
|.171
|.486
|OBP
|.228
|.531
|SLG
|.390
|3
|XBH
|16
|0
|HR
|8
|6
|RBI
|16
|6/1
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (197 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (1-0) takes the mound for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.00 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.00, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.