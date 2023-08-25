Jake Burger -- hitting .410 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 89 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 49 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

In 60 of 108 games this year (55.6%) Burger has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (25 of 108), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 40 .438 AVG .171 .486 OBP .228 .531 SLG .390 3 XBH 16 0 HR 8 6 RBI 16 6/1 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings